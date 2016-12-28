Large Cap Packaging & Containers: WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

Summary
WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
WestRock Company stated a price of 52.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.
WestRock Company is operating with a market capitalization of 12909.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.60% and an average volume of 1653.64.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for WestRock Company stands at -2.46% while the 52-week low stands at 80.35%.
The performance week for WestRock Company is at -1.57% and the performance month is at 2.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.68% and 47.09% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.10%.
The simple 20 day moving average for WestRock Company is 6.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.55%.
The volatility (week) for WestRock Company is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.79%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
WestRock Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.51 and the float short is at 1.68%.
WestRock Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 90.09, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -79.60%.