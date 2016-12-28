Large Cap Packaging & Containers: WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

Summary

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

WestRock Company stated a price of 52.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

WestRock Company is operating with a market capitalization of 12909.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.60% and an average volume of 1653.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for WestRock Company stands at -2.46% while the 52-week low stands at 80.35%.

The performance week for WestRock Company is at -1.57% and the performance month is at 2.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.68% and 47.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for WestRock Company is 6.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.55%.

The volatility (week) for WestRock Company is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

WestRock Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.51 and the float short is at 1.68%.

WestRock Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 90.09, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -79.60%.