Large Cap Personal Products: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stated a price of 66.04 today, indicating a positive change of -0.35%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is operating with a market capitalization of 58992.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.10% and an average volume of 3379.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -508.60% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at -11.92% while the 52-week low stands at 9.97%.

The performance week for Colgate-Palmolive Company is at 0.06% and the performance month is at 0.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.86% and -4.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Colgate-Palmolive Company is -2.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.66%.

The volatility (week) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is at 0.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.77 and the float short is at 1.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 43.37, while the P/S ratio is at 3.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -35.50%.