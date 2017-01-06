Large Cap Personal Products: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stated a price of 67.34 today, indicating a positive change of 0.73%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is operating with a market capitalization of 59827.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.10% and an average volume of 3359.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -508.60% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at -10.18% while the 52-week low stands at 12.14%.

The performance week for Colgate-Palmolive Company is at 1.89% and the performance month is at 3.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.89% and -7.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.70%.

The volatility (week) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is at 0.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.98 and the float short is at 1.13%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 43.75, while the P/S ratio is at 3.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -35.50%.