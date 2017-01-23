Large Cap Personal Products: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stated a price of 67.95 today, indicating a positive change of 1.36%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is operating with a market capitalization of 60604.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.10% and an average volume of 3494.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -508.60% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at -8.84% while the 52-week low stands at 13.81%.

The performance week for Colgate-Palmolive Company is at 3.79% and the performance month is at 3.46%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.16% and -6.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Colgate-Palmolive Company is 2.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.10%.

The volatility (week) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.81 and the float short is at 1.11%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 44.47, while the P/S ratio is at 3.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -35.50%.