Large Cap Personal Products: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Summary

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Coty Inc. stated a price of 19.02 today, indicating a positive change of 2.26%.

Coty Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13881.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 7162.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 17.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Coty Inc. stands at -38.80% while the 52-week low stands at 6.74%.

The performance week for Coty Inc. is at 2.59% and the performance month is at 1.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -18.69% and -27.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Coty Inc. is 0.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -21.28%.

The volatility (week) for Coty Inc. is at 2.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.84%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Coty Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.02 and the float short is at 8.01%.

Coty Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 237.75, while the P/S ratio is at 3.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -56.10%.