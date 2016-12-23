Large Cap Personal Products: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Summary

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Coty Inc. stated a price of 18.72 today, indicating a positive change of -0.05%.

Coty Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13724.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 13980.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 17.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Coty Inc. stands at -39.77% while the 52-week low stands at 5.05%.

The performance week for Coty Inc. is at 2.07% and the performance month is at -4.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -19.38% and -24.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -25.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Coty Inc. is -7.54% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -24.71%.

The volatility (week) for Coty Inc. is at 2.10% and the volatility (month) is at 2.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Coty Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.66 and the float short is at 8.28%.

Coty Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 234.12, while the P/S ratio is at 3.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -56.10%.