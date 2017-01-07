Large Cap Personal Products: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Summary

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Coty Inc. stated a price of 19 today, indicating a positive change of 0.48%.

Coty Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14190.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 9976.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 17.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Coty Inc. stands at -38.87% while the 52-week low stands at 6.62%.

The performance week for Coty Inc. is at 2.27% and the performance month is at 2.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -24.15% and -27.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Coty Inc. is -2.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -22.58%.

The volatility (week) for Coty Inc. is at 1.76% and the volatility (month) is at 2.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Coty Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.61 and the float short is at 8.02%.

Coty Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 236.37, while the P/S ratio is at 3.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -56.10%.