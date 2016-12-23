Large Cap Personal Products: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Summary

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation stated a price of 114.76 today, indicating a positive change of -0.22%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 41315.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.40% and an average volume of 1916.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 25.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at -16.09% while the 52-week low stands at 3.95%.

The performance week for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is at -0.32% and the performance month is at 1.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.50% and -10.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.87%.

The volatility (week) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.73 and the float short is at 1.47%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.92, while the P/S ratio is at 2.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -29.30%.