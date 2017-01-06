Large Cap Personal Products: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Summary

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation stated a price of 116.36 today, indicating a positive change of 0.30%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 41899.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.40% and an average volume of 1888.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 25.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at -14.92% while the 52-week low stands at 5.39%.

The performance week for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is at 1.63% and the performance month is at 2.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.63% and -12.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 2.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.08%.

The volatility (week) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is at 0.99% and the volatility (month) is at 1.02%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.72 and the float short is at 1.44%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.1, while the P/S ratio is at 2.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -29.30%.