Large Cap Personal Products: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summary

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stated a price of 78.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.28%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29418.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.20% and an average volume of 1962.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at -18.53% while the 52-week low stands at 4.33%.

The performance week for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is at 1.55% and the performance month is at 1.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.24% and -11.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is -2.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.38%.

The volatility (week) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.96 and the float short is at 2.68%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.89, while the P/S ratio is at 2.61 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.80%.