Large Cap Personal Products: Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)

Summary

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Unilever N.V. stated a price of 40.73 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Unilever N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 122153.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2586.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Unilever N.V. stands at -14.43% while the 52-week low stands at 6.05%.

The performance week for Unilever N.V. is at 2.67% and the performance month is at 4.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.73% and -4.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Unilever N.V. is 0.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.78%.

The volatility (week) for Unilever N.V. is at 0.84% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Unilever N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 0.8 and the float short is at 0.08%.

Unilever N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.68, while the P/S ratio is at 2.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.