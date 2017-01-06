Large Cap Personal Products: Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)

Summary

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Unilever N.V. stated a price of 41.03 today, indicating a positive change of -0.64%.

Unilever N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 121965.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2579.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Unilever N.V. stands at -13.81% while the 52-week low stands at 6.81%.

The performance week for Unilever N.V. is at 2.05% and the performance month is at 2.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.03% and -8.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Unilever N.V. is 1.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.90%.

The volatility (week) for Unilever N.V. is at 0.64% and the volatility (month) is at 0.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Unilever N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 1.05 and the float short is at 0.11%.

Unilever N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.79, while the P/S ratio is at 2.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.