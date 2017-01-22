Large Cap Personal Products: Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)

Summary

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Unilever N.V. stated a price of 41.71 today, indicating a positive change of 1.12%.

Unilever N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 123073.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2423.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Unilever N.V. stands at -12.37% while the 52-week low stands at 8.59%.

The performance week for Unilever N.V. is at 0.58% and the performance month is at 3.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.38% and -7.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Unilever N.V. is 3.46% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.10%.

The volatility (week) for Unilever N.V. is at 0.62% and the volatility (month) is at 0.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Unilever N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 1.21 and the float short is at 0.12%.

Unilever N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.64, while the P/S ratio is at 2.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.