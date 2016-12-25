Large Cap Personal Products: Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summary

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Unilever PLC stated a price of 40.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

Unilever PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 122142.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1883.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Unilever PLC stands at -16.66% while the 52-week low stands at 4.90%.

The performance week for Unilever PLC is at 1.94% and the performance month is at 3.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.51% and -7.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Unilever PLC is -0.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.57%.

The volatility (week) for Unilever PLC is at 0.73% and the volatility (month) is at 0.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Unilever PLC’s short ratio is currently at 0.39 and the float short is at 0.03%.

Unilever PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.5, while the P/S ratio is at 2.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.