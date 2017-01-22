Large Cap Personal Products: Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summary

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Unilever PLC stated a price of 41.95 today, indicating a positive change of 0.94%.

Unilever PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 123073.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1839.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Unilever PLC stands at -13.61% while the 52-week low stands at 8.74%.

The performance week for Unilever PLC is at 0.91% and the performance month is at 4.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.37% and -8.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Unilever PLC is 4.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.71%.

The volatility (week) for Unilever PLC is at 0.71% and the volatility (month) is at 0.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Unilever PLC’s short ratio is currently at 1.32 and the float short is at 0.18%.

Unilever PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.77, while the P/S ratio is at 2.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.20%.