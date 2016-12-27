Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Summary

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Campbell Soup Company stated a price of 60.49 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Campbell Soup Company is operating with a market capitalization of 18487.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.30% and an average volume of 2050.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.90% and the debt to equity stands at 2.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Campbell Soup Company stands at -10.17% while the 52-week low stands at 21.62%.

The performance week for Campbell Soup Company is at 1.26% and the performance month is at 6.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.17% and -4.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Campbell Soup Company is 7.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.50%.

The volatility (week) for Campbell Soup Company is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Campbell Soup Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.88 and the float short is at 4.38%.

Campbell Soup Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.38, while the P/S ratio is at 2.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -14.90%.