Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Summary

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Campbell Soup Company stated a price of 62.84 today, indicating a positive change of 0.96%.

Campbell Soup Company is operating with a market capitalization of 19110.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.30% and an average volume of 1884.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.90% and the debt to equity stands at 2.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Campbell Soup Company stands at -6.14% while the 52-week low stands at 21.31%.

The performance week for Campbell Soup Company is at 2.06% and the performance month is at 5.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.07% and 0.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Campbell Soup Company is 8.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.32%.

The volatility (week) for Campbell Soup Company is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Campbell Soup Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.25 and the float short is at 4.40%.

Campbell Soup Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.59, while the P/S ratio is at 2.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -14.90%.