Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Summary

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Conagra Brands, Inc. stated a price of 39.51 today, indicating a positive change of 0.56%.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17204.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.80% and an average volume of 4099.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Conagra Brands, Inc. stands at 0.20% while the 52-week low stands at 36.76%.

The performance week for Conagra Brands, Inc. is at 2.26% and the performance month is at 4.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.54% and 8.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Conagra Brands, Inc. is 6.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.40%.

The volatility (week) for Conagra Brands, Inc. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Conagra Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.3 and the float short is at 2.16%.

Conagra Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.68, while the P/S ratio is at 1.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -36.90%.