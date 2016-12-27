Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Summary

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Conagra Brands, Inc. stated a price of 39.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17407.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 4075.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Conagra Brands, Inc. stands at -0.01% while the 52-week low stands at 37.99%.

The performance week for Conagra Brands, Inc. is at 3.54% and the performance month is at 6.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.36% and 9.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Conagra Brands, Inc. is 6.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.29%.

The volatility (week) for Conagra Brands, Inc. is at 1.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Conagra Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.31 and the float short is at 2.16%.

Conagra Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.8, while the P/S ratio is at 1.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -36.90%.