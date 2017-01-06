Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Summary

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Conagra Brands, Inc. stated a price of 38.93 today, indicating a positive change of -0.05%.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17150.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3680.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Conagra Brands, Inc. stands at -2.60% while the 52-week low stands at 34.75%.

The performance week for Conagra Brands, Inc. is at -1.49% and the performance month is at 4.85%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.71% and 5.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Conagra Brands, Inc. is 3.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.03%.

The volatility (week) for Conagra Brands, Inc. is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Conagra Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.19 and the float short is at 1.85%.

Conagra Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38, while the P/S ratio is at 1.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -36.90%.