Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summary

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Mills, Inc. stated a price of 62.16 today, indicating a positive change of -0.48%.

General Mills, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 37296, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 3165.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Mills, Inc. stands at -13.92% while the 52-week low stands at 18.64%.

The performance week for General Mills, Inc. is at -2.11% and the performance month is at 1.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.98% and -4.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Mills, Inc. is 0.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.40%.

The volatility (week) for General Mills, Inc. is at 1.68% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Mills, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.32 and the float short is at 1.78%.

General Mills, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.62, while the P/S ratio is at 2.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.60%.