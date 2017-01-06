Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summary

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Mills, Inc. stated a price of 61.62 today, indicating a positive change of -1.01%.

General Mills, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 36450.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 2989.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.50% and the debt to equity stands at 2.27.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Mills, Inc. stands at -14.67% while the 52-week low stands at 17.61%.

The performance week for General Mills, Inc. is at 0.58% and the performance month is at 1.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.18% and -12.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Mills, Inc. is -0.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.36%.

The volatility (week) for General Mills, Inc. is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Mills, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.77 and the float short is at 1.95%.

General Mills, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.17, while the P/S ratio is at 2.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.60%.