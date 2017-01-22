Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summary

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Mills, Inc. stated a price of 62.42 today, indicating a positive change of 1.25%.

General Mills, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 36752.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 2898.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.50% and the debt to equity stands at 2.27.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Mills, Inc. stands at -12.89% while the 52-week low stands at 20.06%.

The performance week for General Mills, Inc. is at 1.88% and the performance month is at -0.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.17% and -10.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Mills, Inc. is 1.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.36%.

The volatility (week) for General Mills, Inc. is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Mills, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.48 and the float short is at 1.75%.

General Mills, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.23, while the P/S ratio is at 2.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.60%.