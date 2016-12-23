Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Summary

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kellogg Company stated a price of 73.28 today, indicating a positive change of -0.52%.

Kellogg Company is operating with a market capitalization of 25890.02, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 1636.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 33.90% and the debt to equity stands at 3.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kellogg Company stands at -14.80% while the 52-week low stands at 9.50%.

The performance week for Kellogg Company is at 0.34% and the performance month is at -0.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.54% and -3.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.68%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kellogg Company is -0.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.07%.

The volatility (week) for Kellogg Company is at 1.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kellogg Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.34 and the float short is at 1.57%.

Kellogg Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.03, while the P/S ratio is at 1.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.80%.