Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Summary

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kellogg Company stated a price of 73.89 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

Kellogg Company is operating with a market capitalization of 25847.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 1634.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 33.90% and the debt to equity stands at 3.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kellogg Company stands at -14.09% while the 52-week low stands at 10.42%.

The performance week for Kellogg Company is at 0.38% and the performance month is at 0.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.26% and -2.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kellogg Company is 0.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.27%.

The volatility (week) for Kellogg Company is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kellogg Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.35 and the float short is at 1.57%.

Kellogg Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.99, while the P/S ratio is at 1.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.80%.