Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Summary

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kellogg Company stated a price of 73.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.30%.

Kellogg Company is operating with a market capitalization of 25742.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 1614.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 33.90% and the debt to equity stands at 3.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kellogg Company stands at -14.74% while the 52-week low stands at 9.58%.

The performance week for Kellogg Company is at -0.44% and the performance month is at 2.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.35% and -9.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kellogg Company is 0.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.98%.

The volatility (week) for Kellogg Company is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kellogg Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.36 and the float short is at 1.55%.

Kellogg Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.76, while the P/S ratio is at 1.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.80%.