Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Summary

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kellogg Company stated a price of 72.21 today, indicating a positive change of 0.60%.

Kellogg Company is operating with a market capitalization of 25188.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 1584.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 33.90% and the debt to equity stands at 3.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kellogg Company stands at -16.04% while the 52-week low stands at 7.91%.

The performance week for Kellogg Company is at 0.40% and the performance month is at -0.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.95% and -11.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kellogg Company is -0.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.28%.

The volatility (week) for Kellogg Company is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.12%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kellogg Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.04 and the float short is at 1.38%.

Kellogg Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.3, while the P/S ratio is at 1.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.80%.