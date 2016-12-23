Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stated a price of 92.58 today, indicating a positive change of -0.30%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 11741.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.20% and an average volume of 718.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for McCormick & Company, Incorporated stands at -13.41% while the 52-week low stands at 19.54%.

The performance week for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is at 0.55% and the performance month is at 0.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.55% and -7.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is -0.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.48%.

The volatility (week) for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 7.97 and the float short is at 4.73%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.69, while the P/S ratio is at 2.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.00%.