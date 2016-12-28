Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stated a price of 93.04 today, indicating a positive change of -0.01%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 11750.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.20% and an average volume of 716.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for McCormick & Company, Incorporated stands at -12.98% while the 52-week low stands at 20.13%.

The performance week for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is at 0.66% and the performance month is at 2.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.30% and -7.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 0.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.01%.

The volatility (week) for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 7.99 and the float short is at 4.73%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.75, while the P/S ratio is at 2.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.00%.