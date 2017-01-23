Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stated a price of 93.31 today, indicating a positive change of 0.32%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 11769.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.20% and an average volume of 688.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for McCormick & Company, Incorporated stands at -12.29% while the 52-week low stands at 21.09%.

The performance week for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is at 2.88% and the performance month is at 1.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.45% and -9.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 1.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.00%.

The volatility (week) for McCormick & Company, Incorporated is at 1.00% and the volatility (month) is at 1.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 7.96 and the float short is at 4.53%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.82, while the P/S ratio is at 2.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.00%.