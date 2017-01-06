Large Cap Processed & Packaged Goods: Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN)

Summary

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company stated a price of 71.73 today, indicating a positive change of 0.08%.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is operating with a market capitalization of 13256.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.40% and an average volume of 1922.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -87.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company stands at -23.17% while the 52-week low stands at 11.84%.

The performance week for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is at 1.29% and the performance month is at -0.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.88% and -17.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is -0.81% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.01%.

The volatility (week) for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.09 and the float short is at 2.18%.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.63, while the P/S ratio is at 3.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.80%.