Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Summary

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

American International Group, Inc. stated a price of 66.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

American International Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 67914.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.10% and an average volume of 6254.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for American International Group, Inc. stands at -0.85% while the 52-week low stands at 38.73%.

The performance week for American International Group, Inc. is at 0.06% and the performance month is at 4.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.34% and 31.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for American International Group, Inc. is 5.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.05%.

The volatility (week) for American International Group, Inc. is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

American International Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.8 and the float short is at 1.73%.

American International Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 124.49, while the P/S ratio is at 1.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -68.60%.