Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. stated a price of 87.07 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 10660.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 387.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at -1.52% while the 52-week low stands at 45.53%.

The performance week for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is at 0.53% and the performance month is at 7.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.47% and 26.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 6.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.25%.

The volatility (week) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is at 0.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 4.71 and the float short is at 1.55%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.00%.