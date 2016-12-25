Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summary

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Chubb Limited stated a price of 133.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.15%.

Chubb Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 61773.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1628.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Chubb Limited stands at -0.58% while the 52-week low stands at 25.32%.

The performance week for Chubb Limited is at 0.30% and the performance month is at 5.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.02% and 9.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Chubb Limited is 4.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.26%.

The volatility (week) for Chubb Limited is at 0.72% and the volatility (month) is at 1.11%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Chubb Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.79 and the float short is at 1.34%.

Chubb Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.78, while the P/S ratio is at 2.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.40%.