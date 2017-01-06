Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summary

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Chubb Limited stated a price of 131.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

Chubb Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 60842.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1630.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Chubb Limited stands at -1.84% while the 52-week low stands at 23.73%.

The performance week for Chubb Limited is at -1.16% and the performance month is at 1.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.06% and 1.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Chubb Limited is 2.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.51%.

The volatility (week) for Chubb Limited is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Chubb Limited’s short ratio is currently at 4.04 and the float short is at 1.42%.

Chubb Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.45, while the P/S ratio is at 2.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.40%.