Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summary

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Chubb Limited stated a price of 131.41 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

Chubb Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 61084.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1651.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Chubb Limited stands at -1.85% while the 52-week low stands at 23.72%.

The performance week for Chubb Limited is at 1.25% and the performance month is at -1.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.27% and 2.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Chubb Limited is 1.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.07%.

The volatility (week) for Chubb Limited is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 0.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Chubb Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.06 and the float short is at 1.09%.

Chubb Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.56, while the P/S ratio is at 2.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.40%.