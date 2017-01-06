Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation stated a price of 75.82 today, indicating a positive change of 0.08%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12501.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.30% and an average volume of 619.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at -4.14% while the 52-week low stands at 45.23%.

The performance week for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is at -0.26% and the performance month is at -0.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.96% and 2.36% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 2.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.87%.

The volatility (week) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 7.11 and the float short is at 2.94%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.47, while the P/S ratio is at 2.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 21.30%.