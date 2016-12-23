Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CNA Financial Corporation stated a price of 41.99 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

CNA Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11368.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 173.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CNA Financial Corporation stands at -0.59% while the 52-week low stands at 59.21%.

The performance week for CNA Financial Corporation is at 3.26% and the performance month is at 8.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 29.37% and 40.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CNA Financial Corporation is 10.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.77%.

The volatility (week) for CNA Financial Corporation is at 1.48% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CNA Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.45 and the float short is at 1.58%.

CNA Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.82, while the P/S ratio is at 1.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -46.10%.