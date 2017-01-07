Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CNA Financial Corporation stated a price of 41.18 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

CNA Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11138.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 153.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CNA Financial Corporation stands at -2.58% while the 52-week low stands at 56.13%.

The performance week for CNA Financial Corporation is at -0.77% and the performance month is at 6.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.17% and 32.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CNA Financial Corporation is 5.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.78%.

The volatility (week) for CNA Financial Corporation is at 1.47% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CNA Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.48 and the float short is at 1.98%.

CNA Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.38, while the P/S ratio is at 1.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -46.10%.