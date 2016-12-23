Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Summary
Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Loews Corporation stated a price of 47.5 today, indicating a positive change of -0.38%.
Loews Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 16049.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an average volume of 1042.96.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Loews Corporation stands at -1.14% while the 52-week low stands at 41.24%.
The performance week for Loews Corporation is at 0.51% and the performance month is at 7.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.01% and 21.46% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.94%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Loews Corporation is 8.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.68%.
The volatility (week) for Loews Corporation is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Loews Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.64 and the float short is at 1.00%.
Loews Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 95.94, while the P/S ratio is at 1.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -71.50%.