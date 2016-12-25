Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Summary

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Loews Corporation stated a price of 47.51 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Loews Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15992.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an average volume of 1042.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Loews Corporation stands at -1.12% while the 52-week low stands at 41.27%.

The performance week for Loews Corporation is at 0.04% and the performance month is at 6.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.24% and 24.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Loews Corporation is 8.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.71%.

The volatility (week) for Loews Corporation is at 0.79% and the volatility (month) is at 1.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Loews Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.64 and the float short is at 1.00%.

Loews Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 95.59, while the P/S ratio is at 1.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -71.50%.