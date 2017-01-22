Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Summary

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Loews Corporation stated a price of 46.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.72%.

Loews Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15398.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an average volume of 968.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Loews Corporation stands at -4.20% while the 52-week low stands at 36.87%.

The performance week for Loews Corporation is at -0.26% and the performance month is at -2.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.20% and 12.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Loews Corporation is 0.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.18%.

The volatility (week) for Loews Corporation is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Loews Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.34 and the float short is at 0.82%.

Loews Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 92.62, while the P/S ratio is at 1.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -71.50%.