Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Summary

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Markel Corporation stated a price of 909.03 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Markel Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12649.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 65.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Markel Corporation stands at -8.10% while the 52-week low stands at 12.92%.

The performance week for Markel Corporation is at 3.25% and the performance month is at 1.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.35% and -1.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Markel Corporation is 2.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.86%.

The volatility (week) for Markel Corporation is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Markel Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 1.20%.

Markel Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.9, while the P/S ratio is at 2.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 87.50%.