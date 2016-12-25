Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Summary

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Markel Corporation stated a price of 904.03 today, indicating a positive change of -0.59%.

Markel Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12575.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 65.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

Performance

The 52-week high for Markel Corporation stands at -8.61% while the 52-week low stands at 12.30%.

The performance week for Markel Corporation is at 2.08% and the performance month is at 0.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.77% and -0.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Markel Corporation is 2.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.41%.

The volatility (week) for Markel Corporation is at 1.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

Ratio

Markel Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 1.20%.

Markel Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.76, while the P/S ratio is at 2.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 87.50%.