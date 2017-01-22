Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Summary

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Markel Corporation stated a price of 895.5 today, indicating a positive change of -0.01%.

Markel Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12528.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 66.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Markel Corporation stands at -9.47% while the 52-week low stands at 11.24%.

The performance week for Markel Corporation is at 0.00% and the performance month is at -0.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.71% and -4.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Markel Corporation is 0.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.47%.

The volatility (week) for Markel Corporation is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Markel Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.8 and the float short is at 1.38%.

Markel Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.52, while the P/S ratio is at 2.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 87.50%.