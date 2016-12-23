Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Summary

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sun Life Financial Inc. stated a price of 38.21 today, indicating a positive change of -1.14%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23973.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 484.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.27.

Performance

The 52-week high for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at -3.61% while the 52-week low stands at 56.54%.

The performance week for Sun Life Financial Inc. is at -1.05% and the performance month is at -1.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.57% and 21.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 28.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sun Life Financial Inc. is 4.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.10%.

The volatility (week) for Sun Life Financial Inc. is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

Ratio

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.2 and the float short is at 0.41%.

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.84, while the P/S ratio is at 1.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.10%.