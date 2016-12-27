Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Summary
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
The Allstate Corporation stated a price of 74.53 today, indicating a positive change of -0.07%.
The Allstate Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 27426.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 2365.91.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.27.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for The Allstate Corporation stands at -0.33% while the 52-week low stands at 35.63%.
The performance week for The Allstate Corporation is at 0.63% and the performance month is at 3.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.55% and 13.96% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.48%.
The simple 20 day moving average for The Allstate Corporation is 6.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.69%.
The volatility (week) for The Allstate Corporation is at 0.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
The Allstate Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.64 and the float short is at 1.06%.
The Allstate Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.2, while the P/S ratio is at 0.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -19.40%.