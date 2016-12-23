Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. stated a price of 48.29 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18313.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 2520.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.29.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. stands at -1.09% while the 52-week low stands at 34.77%.

The performance week for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is at 0.40% and the performance month is at 1.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.15% and 14.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is 5.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.42%.

The volatility (week) for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.88 and the float short is at 1.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.87, while the P/S ratio is at 1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 34.20%.