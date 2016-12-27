Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Summary

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Progressive Corporation stated a price of 35.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

The Progressive Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20687.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 3046.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Progressive Corporation stands at -0.72% while the 52-week low stands at 25.29%.

The performance week for The Progressive Corporation is at -0.34% and the performance month is at 6.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.03% and 13.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Progressive Corporation is 7.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.29%.

The volatility (week) for The Progressive Corporation is at 0.66% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Progressive Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.4 and the float short is at 1.27%.

The Progressive Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.32, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.10%.