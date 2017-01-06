Large Cap Property & Casualty Insurance: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Summary

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. stated a price of 118.06 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33577.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 1917.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Travelers Companies, Inc. stands at -4.09% while the 52-week low stands at 19.31%.

The performance week for The Travelers Companies, Inc. is at -3.07% and the performance month is at 2.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.23% and 1.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Travelers Companies, Inc. is 3.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.77%.

The volatility (week) for The Travelers Companies, Inc. is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.07 and the float short is at 2.77%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.03, while the P/S ratio is at 1.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.60%.